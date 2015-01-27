HARMAN Soundcraft Launches Ui Series Digital Mixers

Providing the ability to mix audio from any Wi-Fi connected device in any location, HARMAN’s Soundcraft has launched the new Ui Series of remote-controlled digital mixers. The Ui12 and Ui16 each feature an integrated, onboard Wi-Fi router and can be controlled via a tablet, PC, or smartphone.



The Ui Series mixers feature cross-platform compatibility with iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, and Linux devices, and can use up to 10 control devices simultaneously. In addition, the Ui12 and Ui16 each feature built-in HARMAN signal processing from dbx, DigiTech and Lexicon, including dbx AFS2, DigiTech Amp Modeling, and more. Both models feature fully recallable and remote-controlled mic gain and phantom power, along with 4-band parametric EQ, high-pass filter, compressor, de-esser and noise gate on input channels.

Both mixers offer 31-band graphic EQ, noise gate and compressor on all outputs, plus real-time frequency analyser (RTA) on inputs and outputs. Built in are three dedicated Lexicon FX busses: Reverb, Delay and Chorus. In addition, mixer controls include Subgroups, Mute groups and View groups, among others. The Ui Series mixers feature full Show/Snapshot recallability with channel recall safes. while security lockout features allow customization of device access to only specific functions and mixes if needed. Both mixers also offer independent network interfaces on board for simultaneous control by Wi-Fi and Ethernet, plus a floor-ready rugged chassis for live applications.

The Ui12 also features four XLR combo mic/line inputs, four XLR mic inputs, two channels of Hi-Z/instrument inputs, as well as a stereo RCA line input. A 2-channel USB media player is included, along with two balanced XLR Aux outputs, two quarter-inch headphone outputs with level control, plus balanced stereo XLR and quarter-inch main outputs. Two-channel USB audio playback is compatible with MP3, WAV and AIFF formats.