InfoComm Offers Staging and Live Events Courses

InfoComm has announced its staging and live event courses for InfoComm 2011.

Courses include:

· IPD17 EVS212 Staging and Events Management - Andre LeJeune CTS

· IS013 Principles of Live Mixing - Buford Jones - Audio

· IS014 Project Management for Live Events - Andre LeJeune CTS

· IS025 Mix It Up – Live Audio Workshop - Buford Jones

· IS026 Networking for Live Events: Beyond Computers - Janné Mummert and Webster Mummert CTS, MCP

· IS053 Rental & Staging Business Survival Kit - Thomas Stimson CTS

· IS049 Trends in Stage Lighting - Richard Cadena

· IS101 Get Technical: How to Do a Site Inspection - Thomas Kann

· IS089 Video For Live Events - Bill Dedes