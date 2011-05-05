InfoComm Offers Staging and Live Events Courses

InfoComm has announced its staging and live event courses for InfoComm 2011.
Courses include:
· IPD17 EVS212 Staging and Events Management - Andre LeJeune CTS
· IS013 Principles of Live Mixing - Buford Jones - Audio
· IS014 Project Management for Live Events - Andre LeJeune CTS
· IS025 Mix It Up – Live Audio Workshop - Buford Jones
· IS026 Networking for Live Events: Beyond Computers - Janné Mummert and Webster Mummert CTS, MCP
· IS053 Rental & Staging Business Survival Kit - Thomas Stimson CTS
· IS049 Trends in Stage Lighting - Richard Cadena
· IS101 Get Technical: How to Do a Site Inspection - Thomas Kann
· IS089 Video For Live Events - Bill Dedes