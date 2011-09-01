Summer’s Outdoor Concerts Selects QSC

From Southern California all the way to Eastern Pennsylvania, a number of this summer’s concert series sound providers have utilized the QSC WideLine Series line array to meet the sound reinforcement requirements in each venue.

The Pechanga Amphitheater in Temecula, CA, which ranks among the top Southern California performance venues, hosted headliners this summer including Matchbox Twenty, Lady Antebellum, Alan Jackson, Daughtry and many others. This 4,500 seat outdoor venue, which features a combination of assigned floor seating, raised seating and bleacher seating, prides itself upon having first-rate sound and lighting systems, so that every audience member in every seat has the best experience. Star Way Productions of Murrieta, CA handles the sound for the summer concert series at Pechanga and chose QSC’s WideLine-10s for their system.

“The WideLine system has become the widely accepted choice by the many national acts performing here,” says Austin Hill, Senior Audio Engineer at Star Way. “The system and its components are extremely versatile and handle our shows of every size -- from 6 boxes to 60 -- and we get consistent clean, clear sound every time.”

Star Way Productions also used the WideLine Series for the annual Temecula Balloon and Wine Festival, featuring two stages, one of which is sponsored by Pechanga. This summer’s system is comprised of: 20 WL2102 boxes per side (Left & Right); 10 WL2102 boxes as a center vocal hang; 8 WL218-sw subs per side flown plus 10 WL218-sw subs per side, stacked. Star Way uses 6 K Series loudspeakers across the lip of the stage for front fill, and finally, QSC Basis to control, what Hill says is “ a whole lot of QSC power going on. “



Meanwhile, at Costa Mesa’s Pacific Amphitheatre, the WideLine Series have been in place for the 2011 summer season, with acts like Bob Dylan, Chris Isaak, Steve Miller Band, Melissa Etheridge, Selena Gomez, and Justin Beiber taking the stage. Escondido’s Sound Image, the renowned design and integration company which offers their clients world-class systems, has handled the summer concert series here for nearly a decade.



With the Pacific Amphitheater’s 15,000 outdoor spectator capacity stretched across the entire lawn area, Sound Image uses the WideLine Line array for its superior sound, light weight and ability to cover a wide area.



“The WideLine is by far one of the best sounding boxes out there. It packs a wallop and doesn’t weigh very much, “says Gary Sanguinet, Audio Engineer at Sound Image. “This is an extremely wide venue and the WideLine is perfect as the center array, because they are low profile and small, and have 140 degree dispersion, so they cover the width that we need as well as the distance.”

On the east coast, WideLines are also the array of choice for Philadephia’s Mann Performing Arts Center. For the past four years, Clear Sound of Yeadon, PA has been providing QSC WideLine-10 Arrays for the summer concert series there.

“We actually got the contract at as the result of a shootout where we put our WideLines against a competitor, and the folks at the Mann Center chose the WideLines,” says Clear Sound owner and president, Chris Dietze. “Sound quality and the size were the big factors. The house at Mann has front suspension points which are limited to 1,000 pounds each; the WideLine is the only system that can reach all the seats with good coverage and still meet the weight limit. And they sound great.”

Clear Sound also uses the WideLine-10s for the summer concert series at the Dell Music Center (formerly Robin Hood Dell East), Mann’s sister amphitheatre. A true uncovered amphitheatre with fixed seating for 5,000 plus lawn seating for 500, the Dell has featured a number of top acts this summer, with artists like Nancy Wilson, George Clinton, P Funk, Stephanie Mills and the Stylistics taking the stage. As Dietze explains, many of the artists themselves are impressed by the power of the system.

“At the Dell, we always have artists who arrive and expect to see a large PA, and they are looking all around for it. We have to point out where the WideLine is, “adds Dietze. “Then they are always astonished when they hear the sound that comes out of them.”