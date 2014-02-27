X20 Media at SharePoint Conference 2014

X2O Media will be exhibiting SharePoint TV on the X2O visual communications platform at SharePoint Conference 2014 in booth 1740. The event will take place March 3-6 at the Venetian Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas.

X20 Media's X20 Platform

With SharePoint TV on the X2O platform, users can create TV-like channels based on content in the Microsoft SharePoint enterprise collaboration platform, and automatically push this content onto all screens across an organization — from digital displays to mobile devices and desktops. Using the X2O platform's drag-and-drop authoring tools, users can select from a library of smart objects specifically designed to work with SharePoint applications, such as company news and announcements, team calendars, task lists, document browsing, and dashboards. This can be augmented with other user-generated content from social media, yielding relevant company dashboards without any additional programming.Information updated in SharePoint is automatically reflected on screens in real time. For timely messages and alerts, information can be entered directly into SharePoint and sent throughout a business or organization, or to one specific person, team, or department. For more collaboration and knowledge sharing, employees can also publish videos, images, and PowerPoint slides that appear within the SharePoint interface. The result is a tool for enterprise-wide communications.