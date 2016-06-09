Gourmet Food Trucks Roll Up to InfoComm

For the first time, InfoComm has brought local gourmet food to the convention—wheels! The tent-covered food truck area, located in the convention center’s Silver Lot, proved successful on its first day, with attendees lined up en masse for lunch.

There is a choice of four vendors: Tacofest, Lobsterfest, Sausagefest and Truk-N-Yakim which specializes in Japanese burritos. Meal prices range from $10 for sandwiches at Sausagefest and taco plates from Tacofest, to $17.50 for lobster rolls at Lobsterfest. Demand, has been high for all four trucks.

Adjacent to the food trucks is the Beer Garden, an air-conditioned tent that also offers substantial seating for food truck patrons, with 16 large round tables and live music.

The food trucks begin serving at 11 a.m. and the beer starts flowing at 2 p.m. Both areas remain open until 5:30 p.m.