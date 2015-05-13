The What: Genelec has launched its new 1234 Smart Active Monitoring (SAM) System. Designed to achieve accurate and powerful sound reproduction in demanding recording and mixing environments, the 1234 SAM System provides excellent, well-controlled directivity and neutral sound reproduction.

The What Else: Supplied complete with a RAM XL (Remote Amplifier Module), the Genelec 1234 SAM System packs cutting edge specification and intelligent technology into a powerful main monitoring solution. The 1234 SAM System has a system frequency response from 29 Hz to 21 kHz and is capable of delivering 125 dB SPL at 1 meter through a combination of efficient Class D amplifiers providing 2x 750 W, 400 W, and 250 W of short term power for the woofers, midrange and tweeter channels, respectively.