Free Registration Open for PLASA Focus: Stamford

Free registration is now open for the PLASA Focus: Stamford 2012 Professional Development Program, a two-day program of free educational seminars and workshops, running alongside PLASA Focus: Stamford, on November 12-13, 2012.

The program will give visitors a unique opportunity to broaden their specialist knowledge and take part in discussions about innovative projects and cutting edge techniques.

"It's always been a dream to host a show like this in the Tri-state area, and with so much talent on our doorstep we've literally been spoiled for choice when putting this seminar series together," said Richard Cadena, technical editor.

"Sharing knowledge and expertise is vitally important to the development of technology, techniques and talent," said Jackie Tien, media, sales and marketing director. "We wanted to produce a program that features current, high-quality presentations on the latest trends. It's really going to be something very special; and what's even better is that it's absolutely free to attend."

The Keynote Address will be made by stage lighting designer and one of the world's foremost theatre consultants, Richard Pilbrow, with his talk, "Architecture and the Art of Theatre Design," a discussion about the power and magic of theatrical energy between actor and audience and what the theatre design consultant must do to create theatricality and humanity in new affordable theatres. Richard will also be taking part in a book signing after the seminar.

The program will kick off on Monday morning with Award winning guest speaker Wendall Harrington who poses the question, Is Video Killing Theatre? A discussion on the impact video has had on the landscape of theatre production. Wendall's Broadway designs include: The Who's Tommy; Driving Miss Daisy; Grey Gardens; and Ragtime, to name a few. She is also on the faculty of the Yale School of Drama.

In his seminar Lighting Design: The Past, Present and Future, Tony Award winning Lighting Designer Don Holder discusses the evolution of lighting design as a craft, art and profession over the last 50 years, looks at current trends, and predictions for the future. To illustrate this evolution, there will be a brief discussion of some of the designer's own work over the last 25 years, which includes: The Lion King; Movin' Out; South Pacific; Spiderman-Turn Off The Dark; and Smash Season One, among many others.

What is a Network and Why Should I Care? is presented by John Huntington, Professor of Entertainment Technology at City Tech, and author of Show Networks and Control Systems. This session is a crash course in networking technologies, which are increasingly forming the common backbone for lighting, sound, video, scenery and other entertainment control systems. This introductory session will explain the basics, what its important to know now, and how to prepare for the future.

Heads Up! is presented by Bill Sapsis, president of Sapsis Rigging and recognized expert on defying gravity. Bill will answer your questions on rigging, flying, safety, and an assortment of other life lessons. We invite you to come up with something he has not yet heard.

Alternative Training Paths is a panel discussion exploring the evolution of a work-in-progress approach to training students and working professionals for state-of-the-art careers in all aspects of live entertainment. Panelists include, Greg Bloxhom, Lighting Designer; John Forbes, University of Vermont; Bill Groener, A.C. T Lighting; Bobby Harrell, LD & Phillips Strand; Don Holder, Lighting Designer; Leonard Miller, Philips Strand/Selecon; and Eric Mongerson, Concordia University, Montreal.

On the second day of the show Steve Shelly presents his session, A Practical Guide to Starting a Career in Technical Theatre, in which Steve demonstrates how best to utilize business research and marketing tactics to find backstage jobs and get your foot in the door. General topics include: targeted job searches; crafting resumes, cover letters, and portfolios; and successful job interview techniques.

And finally, Everything You've Always Wanted to Ask the IATSE is presented by Mark Kiracofe, in which he explains what the IATSE is (...and isn't!). Mark will also be joined by local area representatives, on hand to give a brief overview of their specific locals, what crafts they represent, and where they work.