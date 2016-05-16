Fulcrum Acoustic Unveils Subcardioid Subwoofer

The What: Fulcrum Acoustic has introduced its FLS115 subcardioid subwoofer.

The What Else: A complement to the companion FL283 Subcardioid Lone Array, the FLS115 is designed for demanding venues, such as performing arts centers, houses of worship, sporting facilities, and nightclubs.

Incorporating Fulcrum's passive cardioid technology, the FLS115 reduces excessive rear low frequency radiation without the need for additional drivers, amplifiers, or signal processing. The FLS115 delivers superior LF directional control and rear rejection without the loss of efficiency commonly found in active cardioid devices.

The Bottom Line: Like the companion FL283, the FLS115 enclosure and rigging are designed to accommodate up to 20 degrees of splay between adjacent cabinets, providing for more sharply curved arrays.