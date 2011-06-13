AVnu Alliance Celebrates AVB Ratification at InfoComm

The AVnu Alliance has announced its featured panel discussion on Audio Video Bridging standards – IEEE 802.1 Audio/Video Bridging: The Future of Standards-Based AV Networking.

The event, which takes place as part of InfoComm 2011 on June 15, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., will feature an educational session on AVB standards, followed by a panel discussion compromised of top industry manufacturers, Analog Devices, Biamp, Barco and Extreme Networks, as well as integrator Jim Risgin from OSA International. The event takes place in room W221B of the Orange County convention center.

Marketing group chair of the AVnu Alliance and president of Lab X Technologies, Lee Minich, will present information regarding membership benefits in the AVnu Alliance, as well as discussing the advantages the organization provides the industry.

The AVnu Alliance pavilion will feature member companies Analog Devices, Avid, Broadcom, Extreme Networks, HARMAN, Lab X Technologies, Meyer Sound, UMAN and XMOS. InfoComm attendees are encouraged to visit the pavilion to see AVB enabled products in action, and to learn more about Audio Video Bridging.