FSR Introduces In-Table Wireless Chargers

The What: FSR (booth 3843) will show its TC-WC1 “Wireless Coaster” In-table Wireless Chargers at InfoComm 17.

The What Else: The TC-WC1 Wireless Coaster is FSR’s new in-table wireless charger and the latest addition to the company’s Table Coaster AC and Charging Solutions. TC-WC1 can charge cell phones equipped to work with “Qi” wireless chargers. It can be used for fast wireless charging when attached to fast charging power cords and will also charge at standard rates when used with standard power cords.

The Bottom Line: Available in black or white finishes, they can be purchased as a standalone product but are also used in FSR’s Huddle BLOX charging end-table line of products.