Intel Connected Store at NRF

- Intel Corporation has unveiled, at the NRF Big Show, its Connected Store concept, a two-story, 2,400 square-foot futuristic retail storefront equipped with the latest technology for the retail and digital signage market segments.
- Powered by 2nd Generation Intel Core processors, previous-generation Intel Core™ processors and Intel Atom processors, the Connected Store features interactive demonstrations and proof-of-concepts that aim to integrate the best of online and mobile shopping with traditional retail environments. Notable industry brands such as adidas, Best Buy, Kraft Foods and Procter & Gamble, in addition to researchers at the MIT Media Lab*, worked with Intel to create these experiences and showcase what’s possible.
- “Intel’s innovative retail solutions are designed to meet the changing needs of tomorrow’s marketplace by promoting brand interaction and delivering a more personalized and enjoyable shopping experience,” said Jose Avalos, general manager, Embedded Computing Division, Intel. “The interactive demos illustrate how retailers are able to reduce energy consumption, lower total cost of ownership and increase profits with features such as remote manageability and anonymous video analytics.”
- Several of the proof-of concepts feature the company’s first "visibly smart" 2nd Generation Intel Core processor family that combines visuals and 3-D graphics technology with performance-leading microprocessors on a single chip. Demos involving Intel Retail Interactive Fashion Experience, adiVERSE (a virtual search engine footwear wall) and the Intel Digital Signage Endcap all show unique ways to seamlessly integrate these technologies into a retail environment with benefits for retailers and consumers alike.
- Intel also announced Intel AIM Suite, a new video analytics technology for anonymous audience measurement in retail and digital signage applications in traditional storefronts. Showcasing the software capabilities via demos in the Connected Store, Intel AIM Suite anonymously monitors viewer metrics such as age, gender and length of attention. This enables retailers and advertisers to deliver targeted content for individual viewers and track return on investment with greater accuracy. Leading brands supporting Intel AIM Suite technology include Harley-Davidson in Canada, NEC, and The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.
- Demos highlighted in the storefront include the Intel Retail Interactive Fashion Experience, adiVERSE, Intel Digital Signage Endcap Concept, Next Generation Meal Planning Solution,LuminAR Augmented Product Display Counter, Next Generation Quick-Service Restaurant Kiosk, Secure Point-of-Sale Self Check-out Kiosk, and Intel® Expressway Tokenization Broker.
