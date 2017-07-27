FOR-A’s Now Shipping HVS-490 Video Switcher

FOR-A’s latest solution in its line of HANABI video switchers, the HVS-490 HD/4K-UHD unit, is now shipping.

HVS-490 Video Switcher

Offering an extensive feature set in a compact unit, the new HVS-490 production switcher offers 4K-UHD and 3G capabilities, and is designed for use in any live environment, including mobile shoots, events, and in-house corporate productions. Numerous customers in both North and South America have already purchased the new FOR-A switcher, including houses of worship, video equipment rental companies and event spaces.

“We’re really proud of what the HVS-490 switcher brings to the market,” said Jay Shinn, Vice President, FOR-A America. “It’s packed with useful features that allow for creativity in video switching, including FOR-A’s exclusive switcher technologies, and opens the door to more affordable 4K production.”

Thanks to its compact size, the HVS-490 is ideal for mobile production or live event venues where space is limited but production quality is critical. Event memory and macro functions make it easy to set the switcher up quickly for live performances. With integrated frame synchronizers and multi viewers, the HVS-490 reduces the amount of equipment required. Using multiple control panels, the system enables several operators to work on separate tasks. With use of optional input and output expansion cards, the HVS-490 supports 40 inputs/18 outputs, 36 inputs/20 outputs or 32 inputs/22 outputs, including two-channel HDMI outputs. In 4K-UHD, it allows 10 inputs/six outputs, nine inputs/six outputs or eight inputs/seven outputs. It also has 16 channels of 2.5 DVE as standard and can be optionally expanded to a maximum of 32 channels.

Building on the success of features offered in other units in the HANABI series, including the HVS-2000 and HVS-390HS, the HVS-490 includes MELite technology, eliminating the need for multiple switchers in a multi-monitor staging scenario, as well as FLEXaKEY, which allows a traditional AUX bus to transform into a functional Mix Effects with cuts, mix, wipes, keys, and DVE including full preview. MELite extends the switcher’s 2 M/Es to 6 M/E performance (*1), and is the building block for more easy-to-use features of the HVS-490, such as upstream and downstream transition effects.

FOR-A is offering the new HVS-490 switcher with two types of 2 M/E control panels: the HVS-492OU, which features a compact panel that has 18 buttons; and the HVS-492WOU, which features a wide panel that includes 22 buttons. The control panels are stylishly designed and offer a touch screen panel with an easy-to-use interface.