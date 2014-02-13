ISE 2014 Breaks 50,000 Attendees for New Record

- Integrated Systems Europe hosted more than 50,000 registered attendees during its February 4–6 show, for the first time in its history.
- The final total attendance hit 51,003, as well as a record 952 exhibitors, helping to fuel attendee growth of 15 percent over last year’s figure of 44,151.
- Also acting as key draws to the event were an enlarged Professional Development program including off-floor training sessions hosted by ISE’s co-owners CEDIA and InfoComm International, with both associations also contributing seminars to the event’s new on-floor Theatres dedicated to residential and commercial solutions. Between them these sessions attracted over 2,400 people, with InfoComm experiencing an almost three-fold increase in its education traffic over 2013 after offering free session vouchers to every 2014 attendee.
- ISE 2014’s pre-show events program included the third edition of the Smart Building Conference, the all-new Investor Showcase and Audio Forum, and an Opening Keynote Address, ‘Kick-Starting the Market for Building Automation’, by Cisco’s Dr Dirk Schlesinger. Between them these events attracted a further 1,000 attendees, with hundreds more also signing up for partner events during the show such as the SVGE’s Sport Facility Integration Summit, digital-signage market briefings and tours from Invidis Consulting and the Themed Entertainment Association tour.
- Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events, said: “Our big theme this year was content, and we believe we have delivered on our promise to enhance our event – and attract more attendees – by offering a combination of technical training, market intelligence, real-world case studies and networking opportunities that is unmatched by any comparable event in Europe.”
- ISE reports that there was no dilution in the spending power of visitors based on the show’s exhibitor rebooking trend. By the time the doors closed on Thursday February 6, on-site rebooking for ISE 2015 stood at 33,450 net square meters, compared with the 2014 show’s total net footprint of 36,035. The rebooking figure is 10 percent higher than the equivalent a year ago.
- “By all standards of measurement, ISE 2014 was extraordinarily successful,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. “It was a great way to kick off the industry calendar, and a spectacular way to begin InfoComm International’s 75th year. What started out as a small show in Geneva 11 years ago has blossomed into a truly thriving event. That first ISE was an important early step in our association’s journey beyond its US borders, but would be largely unrecognisable to this year’s ISE attendees.”
- “ISE 2014 was phenomenal in every respect,” added Wendy Griffiths, executive director, CEDIA Region 1. “This year’s event demonstrated outstanding international growth and CEDIA benefited hugely from this success. More CI companies became CEDIA members at the show than ever before, every CEDIA session in the new ISE Residential Solutions Theatre was jam-packed and CEDIA training courses available off the show floor were also well-attended.”
- The next Integrated Systems Europe will take place at the Amsterdam RAI from 10–12 February 2015.