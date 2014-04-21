Extron Updates Hideaway Series Enclosures with Digital Connectivity and USB Power

The What: Extron Electronics has introduced the HSA 300, the latest addition to the company's Hideaway Surface Access Enclosure series of furniture-mountable enclosures.

Extron HSA 300

The What Else: The compact HSA 300 provides inconspicuous access to AV connectivity, AC power, and USB power. The enclosure's tilt-up faceplate features connectors for HDMI, VGA, PC audio, and network pass-through, an AC power outlet, and two 5 VDC USB power outlets for charging mobile devices, such as smartphones or tablets. AC power outlets are available for the US and Central Europe, as well as a multi-region outlet that supports a variety of plug types. The HSA 300 is available in a durable, yet stylish black anodized finish that blends seamlessly with most furniture styles and room decor.

The Why: "The rapid rise of mobile devices for AV presentation has created some interesting challenges for integrators and users alike," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "We designed the HSA 300 to provide a convenient connectivity point for today's most common AV signals, and then added both AC and USB power outlets to keep laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other presentation devices working through the longest presentations and planning sessions."

One More Thing: Extron HSA enclosures are available in three primary configurations that complement most room designs and furniture types: compact, tilt-up enclosures with fixed AV and network connectivity; tilt-up, modular enclosures with configurable connectivity; and vertically lifting, double-sided enclosures that provide access to connectivity and power from either side of the table. To operate, pressing down on the top releases the HSA, slowly lifting connector combinations into view. HSA enclosures are designed for easy mounting into tables, desks, or other AV furniture. Once installed, Extron HSA enclosures fit nearly flush with the furniture surface, storing power and AV connectors out of sight until needed.