VMP Showcases New CH-001B Wall Mount

Video Mount Products announced that it will showcase the new CH-001B Wall Mount Electronic Component Shelf at InfoComm 2012, booth N2540.

Now shipping, the CH-001B has an MSRP of $56.95.

“With the amount of components utilized by today’s consumer in both the workplace and in the home, as well as the need to free up valuable shelf and furniture space, VMP’s new CH-001B wall mount component self is a stylish way to hold Blu-ray and DVD players, DVRs, HD receivers, CD players, VCRs, and gaming systems (including Xbox 360, Playstation 3, Nintendo Wii),” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The CH-001B mount can be used for a single device or ‘stacked’ for use with multiple devices.”

The CH-001B is capable of mounting on a single stud or other suitable mounting surface, and can be mountedable as one unit or assembled together with multiple CH-001B units to create a wall shelf system. It can also be used in conjunction with any TV wall mount to design an entertainment center.

Additional CH-001B features and specifications include: