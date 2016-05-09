Extron Next-Gen Fiber Optic Extenders for 4K Resolutions Now Shipping



The FOX II 4K extender series from Extron

The What: Extron Electronics recently revealed its FOX II 4K Series for extension, switching, and distribution of 4K video, multi‑channel audio, and bidirectional control signals over fiber optic cabling.

The What Else: The series includes the FOX II T DP 4K and FOX II T HD 4K fiber optic transmitters for DisplayPort and HDMI, as well as the FOX II R DP 4K with a Type 2 dual‑mode DisplayPort output to support DisplayPort and HDMI 4K resolution displays. They use Extron all‑digital technology for reliable delivery of video signals at resolutions up to 4096x2160. These extenders are HDCP-compliant, and expand the capabilities of the Extron FOX Series fiber optic products. Available in multimode and singlemode models, the FOX II 4K Series extenders are designed for point-to-point installations or in combination with a FOX Matrix Switcher for an enterprise-wide 4K video distribution system.

"We understand the challenges of implementing 4K resolutions in fiber optic AV systems," says Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "By supporting 4K signals and maintaining compatibility with existing products, the FOX II 4K Series adds the performance needed for the latest technologies to the award-winning FOX Series of fiber optic products."

Both transmitters include a buffered loop-through for a local monitor at the source. Also, the FOX II R DP 4K provides audio de‑embedding and balanced return analog stereo audio output to support a remote audio source at the receiver. Other integrator-friendly features include Key Minder, EDID Minder, audio embedding, audio gain and attenuation adjustment, bidirectional RS‑232 and IR control, and real‑time system monitoring. Also, optional mounting kits such as the MBU 125 under-desk mounting kit allow signal extension from a source in a lectern to a remote display or central control room.

The Bottom Line: The FOX II 4K Series fiber optic extenders provide signal extension for moderate distances of up to 2 km (1.25 miles) over multimode fiber optic cable and extreme distances up to 30 km (18.75 miles) when using singlemode cable. These extenders are simple to set up and commission using Extron’s PCS – Product Configuration Software.