Exterity to Showcase Latest IP Video and Digital Signage Solutions at InfoComm

Exterity will showcase its complete enterprise IP video product portfolio at InfoComm Show at its booth, N2839.

The latest enhancements to the Exterity product portfolio to make their debut at InfoComm include 4K, with extended support across the Exterity product portfolio; mobile video compatibility, with support for a growing BYOD culture with the ability to extend the reach of IP video to mobiles and tablets; ArtioSign, with additions to Exterity’s integrated digital signage and IP video platform functionality; ArtioPortal, the latest version of the AvediaServer middleware platform that extends the ability to create a tailored viewing interface for TV, video on demand, and interactive services across a broader range of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets; and smart TV integration, with additional support for leading providers of smart TVs, including Samsung, Philips, and LG.

“Our solutions are flexible, robust and future-proofed to help organizations best leverage video to deliver high-quality content to the right audience on the right screen at the right time, regardless of network, so we’re looking forward to demonstrating this at InfoComm,” said Exterity CEO Colin Farquhar.

Exterity systems are used in a wide range of market verticals, from corporate and finance through to education, stadiums, the broadcast and media industry, and houses of worship, to make high-quality video content consistently available across their premises and beyond, giving staff, visitors, guests and other key audiences the flexibility of how and where they view the content.

“There is a very hungry market for high-quality AV technology in the United States,” added JD Jones, VP Americas at Exterity. “Organizations and end users are no longer asking themselves ‘if’ they need video anymore, but more how best to use it. This is why we are continually developing our product portfolio to ensure that we offer the most flexible, robust, and cost-effective solutions on the market. In a region spanning a whole continent, being able to facilitate communications across a large number of locations and devices is a prerequisite, and it is becoming easier than ever with the new functionality in our portfolio. We are looking forward to showing visitors to the Exterity booth at InfoComm how they can maximize the impact of IP video and digital signage with readily available solutions that cater to the varied requirements of our customers across multiple industries.”