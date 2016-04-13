Exterity Showcases Integrated Digital Signage and IP video Solution ArtioSign at NAB 2016

An example of Exterity's ArtioSign in action.

Exterity will demonstrate its ArtioSign solution at NAB 2016. An integrated digital signage and IP video platform, the ArtioSign enables organizations to stream TV and video alongside live news updates and tailored messages to strengthen their communications.

The ArtioSign is designed for organizations that want to install multiple digital signage displays to inform and enhance employee, visitor, and guest experiences. It is also built into every Exterity AvediaPlayer Receiver to facilitate integration and enable organizations to immediately benefit from the digital signage capabilities combined with the Exterity IP video system. Using ArtioSign, organizations can turn any connected display into a digital signage delivery point, centrally control the time, location, and target audience for each of their messages, as well as tailor the experience to specific audiences and locations.

The company will also demonstrate its complete enterprise IP video product portfolio alongside the ArtioSign. Exterity will attend NAB 2016 on Monday, April 18 to Thursday, April 21 in the Connected Media/IP area, booth #SU11905CM in the Las Vegas Convention Center.