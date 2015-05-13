Exterity 'Beyond the LAN' Enterprise IP Video Product Portfolio

The What: Exterity will showcase its complete ‘Beyond the LAN’ enterprise IP video solution at Infocomm 2015 (Orlando, Florida, 13-19 June 2015). The ‘Beyond the LAN’ range of products facilitates the distribution of high quality video content to a wide range of screens across multiple networks, including the corporate wired LAN, WiFi, WAN and the Internet.

The What Else: The‘Beyond the LAN’ range of products now enables organizations to stream content to more devices, across more networks; from corporations looking to make video content consistently available across their HQ and regional offices, to SMBs giving staff access to multiple news channels to inform decision making, and airports, stadia, and hotels allowing visitors and guests to receive high quality entertainment on their mobile devices.