Haivision Demos HEVC Encoding, MPEG-DASH, and Hybrid Encoding at NAB 2013

- Haivision previewed advanced technology initiatives as part of its “HaiGear Labs” demonstrations at the NAB show in Las Vegas. These new developments address the latest video compression and delivery standards, introducing a progressive application of hardware and software optimization to address tomorrow’s IP video challenges.
- Haivision demonstrated end-to-end live streaming of HEVC, including both software-based encoding and decoding implementations of the next generation HEVC (high-efficiency video coding) H.265 codec. The bandwidth efficiency associated with the adoption of HEVC promises to expand delivery of high-quality, high-resolution video over bandwidth-constrained networks.
- Haivision, a member of the DASH Industry Forum, also demonstrated MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) in an end-to-end live streaming environment. The preview highlighted the standard’s adaptive bitrate (ABR) design by sending a cascade of five live HD 720p streams at various bit rates. MPEG-DASH simplifies and converges an HTTP segmented format for the delivery of IP video to help drive down costs and enable better content to be offered to IP video audiences. Ultimately, MPEG-DASH will help streamline and simplify workflows.
- Haivision also premiered its Hybrid Encoding technology, a blended approach to CPU and GPU utilization for the encoding or transcoding processes. The benefit of Hybrid Encoding is that a single software-based platform can get combined density gains of GPU acceleration while maintaining the quality gains of pure software on CPU. Haivision’s initial approach is to take advantage of the latest Intel CPU technology, which incorporates GPUs directly as cores within the chip.
- “To date, much of the focus has been on technical silos,” said Mahmoud Al-Daccak, executive vice president of product development at Haivision. “With a complete understanding of the end-to-end requirements for both live and on-demand content within an enterprise and across the Internet, our research and development team exercises these new technologies completely in context. We do not rely on single component discovery, but rather on the effects of technologies across the larger ecosystem.”
- All three developments were demonstrated on Haivision’s KulaByte software-based encoding/transcoding platform. The initial requirements for these developments, specifically MPEG-DASH and HEVC, will be in Internet media distribution. Ultimately, all of the developments will be leveraged across all of Haivision’s solutions.
Topics