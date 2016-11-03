ETC Releases System Control App

Electronic Theatre Control announced that their ETC Unison Paradigm System can now be operated via mobile phone through their new app.



The Unison Paradigm Mobile Button Station App turns your handheld device into an eight-button station, giving you more flexible, mobile control. This app enables you to configure up to eight individual buttons to control the Paradigm system can, allowing customers to recall lighting presets, combine spaces, control zones and record, activate and deactivate presets all from your phone or tablet.

All standard Paradigm touchscreen themes are available from within the app and it is available for both Android and iOS devices. Paradigm Mobile Button Station App is compatible with all Paradigm Control Systems running version 3.1.0 or newer software.