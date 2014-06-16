ESP/SurgeX IP Module for Digital Signage

- ESP/SurgeX is announcing the Remote Portal, a new module that brings IP connectivity to SurgeX Defender Series Surge+Diagnostic and MultiPak smart energy management systems as well as the ESP Envision Power Conditioning System (PCS). Integrators can now better understand and react to power problems through an IP connection.
- ESP/SurgeX already has surge protection technology. Adding remote IP connectivity to its diagnostic software allows ESP/SurgeX integrators to instantly view the history of power quality events, monitor live data, download/upload reports, manage voltage thresholds, and diagnose power disturbances remotely. And because recorded and live power incidents are time stamped, integrators can isolate power quality issues chronologically to identify trends which may be causing disruptions or downtime.
- Benchmarking has become a major focus area for facility managers seeking to justify the ROI of technology investments. To help with this process, the Remote Portal compiles and compares power disruption and usage data over a wide range of equipment locations and facilities to provide a cumulative or real-time view of power quality and energy consumption. For benchmarking purposes, the detailed logs and reports clearly demonstrate the improvement in power quality that results from integrating ESP/SurgeX products.
- "To maximize uptime and performance, remote troubleshooting and monitoring of power quality and energy usage is a priority," said ESP/SurgeX president, Shannon Townley. "The Remote Portal adds Internet connectivity to our industry leading surge protection and energy diagnostics equipment so integrators can quickly understand power issues, and correct them, without being onsite."
- SurgeX's Remote Portal can be easily integrated with existing systems or implemented as part of a new installation. Both the MultiPak and Defender Series Surge + Diagnostic models provide Multi-Stage surge protection, EMI/RFI noise filtration, over/under voltage shutdown, Cat6 network protection, telephone line and wiring fault protection. The Surge + Diagnostic solution features customizable power protection settings and advanced data intelligence that helps integrators diagnose service calls proactively and keep short and long-term records of power quality. The MultiPak was made specifically for installation behind flat-panels displays and will fit within common mounting mechanisms to protect valuable digital signage and video solutions.
- The ESP/SurgeX Remote Portal will be available in Summer 2014.
Topics