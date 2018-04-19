ErgoMounts Expands Infinity Digital Signage Range

The What: ErgoMounts has expanded its off-the-shelf solutions for Infinity Digital Signage. With the help of its new free-standing floor base, the modular components of the range can now be used to create small-scale floor stands for single screen setups.

Infinity TV Floor Stand

The What Else: “Our Infinity Range has already proven itself extremely popular amongst AV installers and end users alike," said Shane Dunn, head of marketing. "It only seemed natural given how versatile this range was to scale it down to hold just one or two screens for consumers that were looking for something smaller than a large scale video wall.”

The Infinity TV Floor Stand can support both VESA & non-VESA compliant screens with interfaces up to 600mm x 400mm and weighing up to 70Kgs. Manufactured out of light-weight aluminum components, this stand can be assembled in a matter of minutes.

“One of the key benefits of the Infinity is its modular design," said Dunn. "If at a later date the setup needs to be expanded to take more or larger screens you can purchase additional components to add to your current stand rather than having to purchase an entirely new product.”

The Bottom Line: A heavy duty steel base eliminates the need to bolt to the floor and adjustable leveling feet are included to support the stand over uneven surfaces. Integrated cable management allows the user to hide all the necessary cabling, giving the mount a high end and tidy finish.