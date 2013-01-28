X2O Media Partners With Prysm at ISE 2013

X2O Media will team up with video display provider Prysm at ISE 2013. At the show, the X2O platform will drive live tweets to a Prysm videowall in stand 11-H4D, while powering the Prysm Twitter Cube application in the ISE press room.
- Built on Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology, Prysm's life-size displays are designed to suit creative applications. At ISE 2013, the company will feature a 4x3 videowall at its booth, showcasing the Twitter Shuffle. Live tweets to the #ISE2013 hashtag will be displayed on the videowall in a dynamic, animated 3D "shuffle." For a greater level of interactivity for viewers, the content can be controlled via a Microsoft Kinect interface, or through a Web app that is accessed by scanning a QR code with a mobile device. Control options include left/right, and selecting different views of the content including the Twitter Shuffle, Twitter Graph, and Twitter Map.
- As an ISE press room sponsor, Prysm will outfit the press room with a video kiosk displaying the Prysm Twitter Cube application. Powered by the X2O platform, live tweets will be displayed on the cube to allow editors to keep up on the latest show news. The screen can be controlled by "spinning" the cube via a Microsoft Kinect interface, or via a Web app accessed by scanning a QR code.
- "Prysm's life-size, high-resolution displays enable seamless touch and gesture sensitive interactivity and power efficiency," said David Wilkins, president and CEO of X2O Media. "The company's technology provides an exciting application for our X2O platform and the opportunity to showcase its social media capabilities as well as potential for integration with mobile devices. We're looking forward to seeing our solutions working together at ISE."