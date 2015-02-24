Electrosonic Opens Office in San Francisco Bay Area

Electrosonic has opened a new office in the San Francisco Bay Area. The new office will support Electrosonic clients in the region and serve as a resource for new business development.

The Bay Area office is located in Livermore and features 3,000 square feet of office and warehouse space. The location enhances operational efficiencies for clients in the region, delivering on Electrosonic’s reputation for superior service and quick response to customer service calls.

"We are very excited to announce the opening of our new San Francisco Bay Area location," said Jim Bowie, president of the Electrosonic Group. "Over the last few years, Electrosonic has steadily increased the number of our Bay Area clients. This office will support them, keep pace with their evolving needs and help us grow in the region.”

The Livermore location is a full-service office providing Bay Area businesses with complete solutions, including audio-visual design consulting, systems integration, and operational support.

“Opening our office in the Bay Area allows us to keep up with the growing demand from our current and new clients,” said Willem Varkevisser, general manager of service solutions. “Electrosonic has seen a tremendous increase in service, projects, and system integration requests from this area. We are able to increase and improve the service we deliver to our clients and provide a base for our technical staff, our sales people, and service team.”