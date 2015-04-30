Earthworks IMB and IMBL Boundary Microphones

The What: Earthworks' IMB & IMBL Boundary Installation Microphones are designed for permanent installation. The phantom-powered IMB & IMBL Boundary Microphones offer exceptional speech intelligibility and discreet appearance for table and ceiling installations.

The What Else: The Earthworks Boundary Microphones feature RF shielding to prevent interference from cell phones and other electronic devices. The IMB microphones are only 1.44 inches (3.6cm) in diameter and the IMBL models have a 1.59 (4.0cm) inch diameter.

The IMB Boundary Microphones feature a 60 Hz to 30 kHz, ¬±2 dB frequency response, and boast the flattest frequency response of any boundary microphone on the market. Coupled with a True Semisphere polar pattern, which features a near-perfect frequency response at 0, 45, and 90 degrees, the IMB & IMBL microphones deliver exceptional clarity and intelligibility for fixed installations.

The IMB & IMBL Boundary Microphones have a max acoustic input of 136 dB SPL and sensitivity of 70 mV/Pa. This near-perfect polar response and high sensitivity allow a sound contractor to install fewer IMB microphones and cover the room with full frequency response.

The Bottom Line: The IMBL30 comes in a black, white or silver finish and features the LumiComm Touch Ring, which consists of a dual-color LED light ring and a touch sensor output, providing integrators complete freedom to assign function and LED color with a media control system.

IMB30 models are available without the LumiComm Touch Ring, and come in a black, white or silver finish.