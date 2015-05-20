Early Bird Registration for Display Summit Ends May 20

The Display Summit is a pre-InfoComm event focusing on cutting edge technologies driving new products, markets, applications and opportunities in the entire pixel pipeline, from pixel generation through processing and distribution to the display. Early bird registration ends May 20. Register here.

The event, produced by Insight Media in cooperation with InfoComm, runs June 15-16 in the Orange County Convention Center. The full agenda is available here.

In addition to a series of presentations and panel discussions, Display Summit will also feature a number of exhibits and unique demos. These special demos, only available to attendees, will include:

• High dynamic range - Comparison of standard and high dynamic range images and HDR live workflow (Canon and Philips).

• Wide color gamut - Comparison of content mastered 2020 and rec 709 color spaces (Sony, Digital Projection, QD Vision, Archimediatech, SRI, Eizo).

• Distribution Formats: Various combinations of cables, video, audio, power, ethernet, control, and USB to distribute content (ThinkLogical, HDBaseT, ZeeVee, MHL Consortium).

• LED vs LCD - A side by side comparison between a 1mm LED video wall and a high-brightness large scale LCD video wall (NEC, Panasonic, Userful, Innovox Audio).

• Comparison of new color accurate projectors vs reference monitor and high gain screen (BenQ, Microlite, Eizo).

• Virtual reality demos (Kverve Optics, Immersion-VRelia).

• Breakthrough in LED Lighting (Philips Lighting).