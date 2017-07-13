DVIGear Names New Manufacturers’ Rep for Mid-Atlantic Region

DVIGear has appointed Dan Nye of Digital Narrowcasting Associates as its authorized manufacturer’s representative for its Mid-Atlantic Region.

Nye has 35 years of sales experience in the technology industry, including 22 years as owner and operator of D.Y. Nye Company. The firm specialized in the design, sale, and installation of complete solutions for enterprise operations including KVM, remote computing, switches, hubs, NAS, network appliances, and command centers. In 2014, he sold the business to Datapath, a U.K.-based supplier of computer graphics, video capture, and video wall display technology. Nye recently completed a three-year contract to establish Datapath's North American office, and is based in Greensburg, PA.

“After completing my last project, I was keen to find a company that really understands the importance and potential of AV over IP,” Nye said. “DVIGear's development of the DisplayNet product family and contribution to the SDVoE Alliance have positioned them for significant growth. I am excited to be working with DVIGear to expand their dealer network in the region by building relationships and demonstrating DisplayNet's rich capabilities and remarkable ease of use. At the same time, I plan to focus on growing DVIGear's 'best of class’ digital connectivity products.”

“We are very pleased that Digital Narrowcasting Associates has joined our team in the Mid-Atlantic Region,” said Steven Barlow, president of DVIGear. “Dan’s extensive sales background, industry experience, and unbridled enthusiasm will enable him to understand and fulfill our pro AV customers’ needs, as well as to provide helpful insights into our latest AV-over-IP product solutions."