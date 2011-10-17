Kramer, InfoComm Host Roundtable

Kramer is sponsoring InfoComm’s Regional Roundtables for 2011. InfoComm wants to know what challenges you’re facing in the AV industry today and how they can help.

Join Kramer and other InfoComm members for a roundtable discussion and networking opportunity. Attendees will get advice from industry experts, share ideas, and network with peers. There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, October 19

Sheraton Mission Valley San Diego Hotel

1433 Camino Del Rio South

San Diego, CA 92108

Regional Roundtable Schedule: click here to register.

• 9:00a.m. - 9:30 a.m. - Registration

• 9:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. - Manufacturers' Training

• 12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - Lunch / New Financial Dashboard to Help InfoComm

Members Grow their Businesses

• 1:45 p.m. - Roundtable Begins

Digital Signage Fundamentals, Trends & Best Practices

Guest Speaker - Lyle Bunn, Principal & Strategy Architect, Bunn Co.

Digital Signage continues to expand explosively in its applications and its technology and supply options. This information-rich session will outline the key areas of industry growth, the drivers behind that growth, best practices in network planning, deployment, funding and operations. Key trends in technology and content that assure maximum benefit from dynamic place-based media will be addressed. Through this lively session with question/answer opportunities throughout, this session will accelerate project and supply success for those considering, new to or already advanced in their Digital Signage capabilities.

Attendees will qualify for: CTS: 1.5, CTS-D: 1.5, CTS-I: 1.5, Max: 1.5

• 3:15 p.m. - Roundtable Discussion