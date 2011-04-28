Haivision Readies New Products for InfoComm

At the 2011 InfoComm Show, Haivision will highlight its partnership with Kodak and demonstrate the integration of Haivision's CoolSign digital signage solution with the Kodak JV1000 and JV700 Digital Frames.

Haivision's CoolSign digital signage solution, according to the company, “boasts all the features and functions for any signage need, from smaller installations to sophisticated multiscreen landmark displays to large-scale global networks.”

Haivision will also launch its fifth generation H.264 technology, the Viper — a compact, integrated appliance for capturing, streaming, reviewing, distributing, and publishing multistream content. The Viper can be used as a stand-alone device, to bring recording, streaming, and VoD capabilities directly from event centers by capturing and distributing multiple HD video sources or HD video and computer display sources simultaneously. The Viper supports record/review/publish and live streaming applications. The Viper can also be integrated as a remote contributor to Haivision's Furnace IP video system, enabling a distributed recording architecture without relying on central network video recording capacity to accommodate every user.

Also at InfoComm, attendees will see Haivision demonstrate its Furnace 6.0. This sixth revision of the acclaimed Furnace IP video system brings recording and publishing features to enable clients to capture and distribute synchronized multi-stream video content.