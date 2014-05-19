Digital Signage at InfoComm Display Summit

It wouldn’t be the InfoComm show if we didn’t get to enjoy the Projection Summit the two days before the show floor opens– but wait, this year it’s the Display Summit, as Chris Chinnock and colleagues at Insight Media have rebranded the event and its content in the wake of continuing inroads of non-projection technology into everything from boardrooms to classrooms not to mention Digital Signage. Registration for the Summit is open at: http://www.displaysummit.com/registration/
You probably don’t need an introduction to the long list of topics the Summit tackles each year. In the past couple years, there has been a lot of focus on 4K of course. And of course new generation projection such as hybrid, and this year pure laser light source projection, and higher resolution LED walls/modules. And the sessions get down to technical nitty gritty as well as the latest marketing and sales issues.
New this year– I’ll be moderating a special panel on Day 2 of the Summit, on Digital Signage. Check out the Digital Signage agenda on Day 2 at the end of the general agenda, below.
Monday, June 16, 2014
- Monday
- 8:30-10:30
Laser Projection
BTM Consulting
Laser Illuminated Projection – On the Launch Pad
Bill Beck, BTM Consulting
Laser Illumination Projector Association (LIPA)
How will Regulations Affect Roll outs of Laser-Based Projection Systems?
Dave Schnuelle, Senior Director, Image Technology, Dolby Labs
Avanza
AVANZA’s high brightness laser projector: beyond limit of traditional projectors for professional application
Fei Yan, Co-founder/CEO or Daniel Sun
Sun Innovations
A Novel Emissive Projection Solution that Enables Fully-Transparent Digital Display on any Glass Window or Windshield
Ted Sun, President
10:30-11:00
Coffee Break
Monday
11:00-12:00
Digital Cinema Laser Battle
Christie
TBA
Don Shaw or Mike Esch
Barco
TBA
Goran Stojmenovik, Product Manager
NEC
TBA
Rich McPherson, Senior Product Manager
12:00-1:30
Lunch
Monday
1:30-3:00
Laser Devices
Modulight
All-diode RGB laser systems for digital cinema
Petteri Uusimaa, President & CEO
OSRAM GmbH
Recent Developments in Laser Activated Remote Phosphor Projection Light Engines
Juergen Mueller
Necsel
TBA
Greg Niven, VP Sales & Marketing
3:00-3:30
Coffee Break
Monday
3:30-5:30
Lamp vs. Solid State Source Panel & Demo
Lang AG
Laser Phosphor Projection Systems – Ready for Primetime?
Peter Mathia, Product Manager Projectors
Sony
Blue laser/ phosphor technology
Sander Phipps, Product Manager/Projectors
Panasonic
TBA
TBA
NEC
TBA
TBA
Digital Projection
TBA
George Walter
5:30-7:00
Exhibits, Demo and Refreshments
Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Tuesday
8:00-9:30
Pushing Color, Dynamic Range and Frame Rates
Joe Kane Productions
The Ultimate UHD TV System
Joe Kane, Principle
QD Vision
Quantum Dots for Full Gamut Liquid Crystal Displays
Matt Mazzuchi, Vice President, Market and Business Development
BenQ
Color Accurate DLP Projectors
Bob Wudeck, Associate Vice President
Tuesday
9:30-10:30
Pixel Processing and Control
nVIDIA
Cloud Computing – creating the next generation virtual video switch
Doug Triall, Senior Solutions Architect
7thSense Design Ltd.
Filling the Canvas
Matt Barton, Operations Manager
10:30-11:00
Coffee Break
Tuesday
11:00-12:00
Connectivity
HDMI
HDMI 2.0: Enabling the 4K Experience
Steve Venuti, CEO
VESA
DisplayPort: 4K and Beyond
Syed Hussain, Display Domain Fellow, AMD
Tuesday
12:00 -1:00
Improving the Projected Image
DNP
Optical front projection vs. standard white screens
Johnny Jensen
Stewart Filmscreen
How Improvements in Projection Technology Necessitate a Paradigm Shift in the Specification of Screens
Dave McFarland
1:00-2:00
Lunch
Tuesday
2:00-3:00
4K and Virtual Worlds
Crestron
Challenges of 4K Distribution
Rob Carter
EON Reality
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Trends for Business
Frank Botdorf
3:00-3:30
Coffee Break
Tuesday
3:30-5:30
Digital Signage
David Keene Moderator
SiliconCore
LED Walls – the Need for Standards
Nedi Nadershahi, CTO
DisplaySearch
Digital Signage/Public Displays – Market, Trends and Interactivity
Todd Fender, Analyst on Professional and Signage Markets
BroadSign International, LLC
Show Me the Money
Daniel Parisien, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy
Lyle Bunn
Why Pay the Money? How End Users are Making Investment Decisions
Lyle Bunn, Principle