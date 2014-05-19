Digital Signage at InfoComm Display Summit

It wouldn’t be the InfoComm show if we didn’t get to enjoy the Projection Summit the two days before the show floor opens– but wait, this year it’s the Display Summit, as Chris Chinnock and colleagues at Insight Media have rebranded the event and its content in the wake of continuing inroads of non-projection technology into everything from boardrooms to classrooms not to mention Digital Signage. Registration for the Summit is open at: http://www.displaysummit.com/registration/

You probably don’t need an introduction to the long list of topics the Summit tackles each year. In the past couple years, there has been a lot of focus on 4K of course. And of course new generation projection such as hybrid, and this year pure laser light source projection, and higher resolution LED walls/modules. And the sessions get down to technical nitty gritty as well as the latest marketing and sales issues.

New this year– I’ll be moderating a special panel on Day 2 of the Summit, on Digital Signage. Check out the Digital Signage agenda on Day 2 at the end of the general agenda, below.

Monday, June 16, 2014

Monday

8:30-10:30

Laser Projection

BTM Consulting

Laser Illuminated Projection – On the Launch Pad

Bill Beck, BTM Consulting

Laser Illumination Projector Association (LIPA)

How will Regulations Affect Roll outs of Laser-Based Projection Systems?

Dave Schnuelle, Senior Director, Image Technology, Dolby Labs

Avanza

AVANZA’s high brightness laser projector: beyond limit of traditional projectors for professional application

Fei Yan, Co-founder/CEO or Daniel Sun

Sun Innovations

A Novel Emissive Projection Solution that Enables Fully-Transparent Digital Display on any Glass Window or Windshield

Ted Sun, President

10:30-11:00

Monday

11:00-12:00

Digital Cinema Laser Battle

Christie

Don Shaw or Mike Esch

Barco

Goran Stojmenovik, Product Manager

NEC

Rich McPherson, Senior Product Manager

12:00-1:30

Monday

1:30-3:00

Laser Devices

Modulight

All-diode RGB laser systems for digital cinema

Petteri Uusimaa, President & CEO

OSRAM GmbH

Recent Developments in Laser Activated Remote Phosphor Projection Light Engines

Juergen Mueller

Necsel

Greg Niven, VP Sales & Marketing

3:00-3:30

Monday

3:30-5:30

Lamp vs. Solid State Source Panel & Demo

Lang AG

Laser Phosphor Projection Systems – Ready for Primetime?

Peter Mathia, Product Manager Projectors

Sony

Blue laser/ phosphor technology

Sander Phipps, Product Manager/Projectors

Panasonic

NEC

Digital Projection

George Walter

5:30-7:00

Tuesday, June 17, 2014

Tuesday

8:00-9:30

Pushing Color, Dynamic Range and Frame Rates

Joe Kane Productions

The Ultimate UHD TV System

Joe Kane, Principle

QD Vision

Quantum Dots for Full Gamut Liquid Crystal Displays

Matt Mazzuchi, Vice President, Market and Business Development

BenQ

Color Accurate DLP Projectors

Bob Wudeck, Associate Vice President

Tuesday

9:30-10:30

Pixel Processing and Control

nVIDIA

Cloud Computing – creating the next generation virtual video switch

Doug Triall, Senior Solutions Architect

7thSense Design Ltd.

Filling the Canvas

Matt Barton, Operations Manager

10:30-11:00

Tuesday

11:00-12:00

Connectivity

HDMI

HDMI 2.0: Enabling the 4K Experience

Steve Venuti, CEO

VESA

DisplayPort: 4K and Beyond

Syed Hussain, Display Domain Fellow, AMD

Tuesday

12:00 -1:00

Improving the Projected Image

DNP

Optical front projection vs. standard white screens

Johnny Jensen

Stewart Filmscreen

How Improvements in Projection Technology Necessitate a Paradigm Shift in the Specification of Screens

Dave McFarland

1:00-2:00

Tuesday

2:00-3:00

4K and Virtual Worlds

Crestron

Challenges of 4K Distribution

Rob Carter

EON Reality

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Trends for Business

Frank Botdorf

3:00-3:30

Tuesday

3:30-5:30

Digital Signage

David Keene Moderator

SiliconCore

LED Walls – the Need for Standards

Nedi Nadershahi, CTO

DisplaySearch

Digital Signage/Public Displays – Market, Trends and Interactivity

Todd Fender, Analyst on Professional and Signage Markets

BroadSign International, LLC

Show Me the Money

Daniel Parisien, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy

Lyle Bunn

Why Pay the Money? How End Users are Making Investment Decisions

Lyle Bunn, Principle