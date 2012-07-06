X2O Media to Showcase SharePoint TV Solution

X2O Media will be demonstrating its SharePoint TV platform at the 2012 Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference, taking place July 8-12 in Toronto.
- SharePoint TV is a visual communication and collaboration platform that lets users create TV-like channels using content already stored in SharePoint. Users can easily build interactive channels that can be viewed from any desktop, tablet, display screen, or mobile device. With links to SharePoint content and data, any changes made in SharePoint are automatically reflected in the channels, giving viewers instant access to the most relevant enterprise information.
- In addition, users can fully leverage their investment in SharePoint by presenting the information using eye-catching visuals.
- With SharePoint TV, users can simply link to SharePoint information sources such as calendars, announcements, project tasks, and dashboard data to display information quickly on a variety of screens throughout an organization using stunning graphics and video. Sample channels include company and department news, employee training, executive dashboards, and much more. SharePoint TV is fully compatible with Windows 8 and Windows Azure.
- For timely messages and alerts, information can be entered directly into SharePoint and rapidly sent throughout an organization or to specific staff or locations. For more creative collaboration and knowledge sharing, employees can also publish videos, images, and PowerPoint slides that appear within the SharePoint interface.