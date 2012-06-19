Prysm and Crestron at InfoComm

Display manufacturer Prysm partnered with Crestron at Infocomm 2012 for two LPD videowall displays which demonstrated the automation solutions for visitors.

The Crestron booth featured a 10ft wide x 6ft tall formation videowall as the centerpiece for the presentation area, as well as a 4ft x 4ft combination with multitouch capability.

Jeffrey Singer, Director of Global Marketing Campaigns for Creston explained, “At Infocomm 2012 we are focused on demonstrating how Crestron brings all your technology and infrastructure together on one platform, enabling anything with a network connection to speak the same language, so every system and device works together seamlessly and can be managed from one view. Having Prysm LPD display technology on the booth enables us to show how videowalls can be integrated into the system in a live exhibition environment.”

The presentation videowall formed the backdrop to the Crestron presentation stage where a series of technology seminars took place throughout the event. The touchscreen demonstrated Crestron’s control and collaboration in the Core 3 UI multi-touch experience.

Amit Jain, CEO and Founder of Prysm explained, “We are pleased to be supporting such a respected global AV brand at Infocomm this year bringing our revolutionary technologies together to showcase the best in display. This demonstrates collaboration at its highest level and the integration of digital solutions.”