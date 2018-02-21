d&b audiotechnik Adds Integration Partners for Soundscape

The DS100 Signal Engine is an audio processor with Audinate Dante networking and a 64x64 level and delay matrix. Coinciding with the launch of the d&b Soundscape system, audio technology specialist d&b audiotechnik has announced the first integrations of its DS100 Signal Engine. The integrations, with QLab by Figure 53 and TTA Stagetracker II by TTA, as well as with Digital Audio Workstations (DAW) systems in either VST or AU formats, demonstrate that the DS100 is open to integration to deliver the vast benefits of the d&b Soundscape.

The processing core of the d&b Soundscape system, the DS100 Signal Engine, is a high-performance audio processor with Audinate Dante networking and a 64x64 level and delay matrix with extensive in- and output processing. The DS100 can integrate with industry standard consoles and show control systems, as well as replay and tracking systems, via the AES70 (OCA) and Open Sound Control (OSC) protocols.

“With acoustic emulation and object-based mixing now made a reality by the d&b Soundscape, of course we want to make its possibilities as widely available as we can, including through partnerships with other technology companies,” said Georg Stummer, DS100 product manager at d&b audiotechnik.

QLab, by Figure 53, is a show control and playback software used in professional show environments worldwide, from small venues to major broadcast events. The forthcoming release of QLab, v4.2, will incorporate DS100 functionality into Network Cues and offer access to a number of DS100 functions, such as sound object positions, gain, delay, and EQ, with further functions available in future updates.

In addition to QLab, the d&b DS100 also integrates with TTA Stagetracker II by TTA, the ultra-fast performer tracking system, via the OSC protocol, using manually entered commands from a reference list (source position information). The d&b Soundscape demonstrations at ISE 2018 were run using TTA Stagetracker.

Furthermore, the d&b Soundscape can be integrated with DAW systems via the control plugin provided by d&b, in both VST and AU formats, allowing parameters to be automated on external control platforms. The plugin can be operated in Transmit or Receive mode, so that sound object movements can also be recorded live from the DS100 Signal Engine into the DAW. The plugin can be downloaded from the d&b website.