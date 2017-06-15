D-Tools Partners With AV-iQ Product Database

D-Tools, Inc., the worldwide leader in data-driven system integration software, and AV-iQ, the world’s largest database of AV products, have announced a partnership and software integration at InfoComm 2017. This integration will provide D-Tools System Integrator (SI) users access to AV-iQ’s comprehensive central database of over 400,000 AV products, enabling systems integrators, designers, installers and other technology professionals to be more efficient with their time and in their project workflow.

When used together, D-Tools’ estimation, system design and project management software platform and AV-iQ provide vital product and engineering data that helps users quickly and accurately find, select and use the detailed product information in client projects. Tying AV-iQ’s product database to project documentation through D-Tools will result in a singular, connected process capable of producing more accurate proposals and estimates, while simultaneously reducing time and errors and, ultimately, improving any systems integrator’s bottom line.