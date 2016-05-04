Current RMS to Show Its Inventory Management Solution at InfoComm

The What: Current RMS will demonstrate its inventory management and planning solution at InfoComm at its booth, C12329.

The What Else: Current RMS informs users what inventory is available for rent, whether the right gear is going out the door, and when it’s due to be returned, enabling forward planning and maximization of kit utilization. It features powerful inventory management and planning through the use of easy-to-understand calendars within the system, enabling you to walk the floor of InfoComm 2016, yet still have complete business control, directly from your smartphone or tablet. Current RMS is giving rental businesses the freedom to work outside of an office environment, allowing estimates to be picked up, inventory availability to be checked, and quotes sent out online, regardless of where in the world you are.

The Bottom Line: The Current RMS Team will be demonstrating popular features within the system, including the Intuitive Job Planner, which allows users to view all quotes, reservations, and orders; choice of availability by the hour, quarter day, half day, day, week or month; quick gear search across multiple stores, tags, or asset numbers; inventory shortage alerts when creating future jobs, allowing users to forward plan; and ability to manage damaged inventory, lost gear, and sub-rentals so these aren’t available for other rentals (avoiding last minute panic!).

