Crown Retires D Series Power Amplifiers

After 37 years of continuous production, HARMAN’s Crown Audio is discontinuing its D Series power amplifiers. The Crown D Series has been widely used worldwide for its sound quality and reliability.



“Little did the 1977 engineering development team know that the new D75 would turn out to be the longest running product of the company. During its lifetime over 100,000 were produced. Generations of dedicated assembly personnel have touched the D75 and contributed to its long life. It epitomizes the focus we have to do our best and satisfy our customers,” said Tom Szerencse, Manufacturing Engineer, HARMAN Professional Amplifier Business Unit.

The Crown D Series evolved from modest beginnings. “In 1977 we developed the D Series from the Crown SA20-20, a one-rack-space 20 watt per channel solid-state stereo power amp that was an accessory to the Crown tape recorders of the time,” said Gerald Stanley, Director of Research, HARMAN Professional Amplifier Business Unit. “However, when mounted in a rack the tape recorders and their electronics left little room for accessories, which shaped the compact form factor of the D Series and the rack-mount-ability of Crown amplifiers ever after.”

After 37 years the Crown D Series amps are in studios, on stages, in broadcast facilities, in fixed installations and even in homes. The odds are that almost everyone has heard one. Models like the moderate-power D-75A and D-45 were designed for applications like recording and broadcast studio near-field monitoring and small paging systems, and with more than 25 years of continual production, the DC-300 has attained celebrated status.