Crestron DigitalMedia I/O Cards Enable Distribution of HDCP 2.2 Protected 4K Content

Crestron began shipping five new HDCP 2.2 compliant DigitalMedia input and output cards, making it possible to upgrade DM systems to distribute HDCP 2.2 protected 4K content.

“You can’t transmit HDCP 2.2 protected 4K content unless your system has been upgraded to support it," said Justin Kennington, technology manager, DigitalMedia. “The solution is not merely a firmware update. New hardware is required. The good news is, once again, we’ve anticipated potential disruptions to your AV systems, and Crestron DigitalMedia is ahead of the curve and setting the digital standard. We have what integrators need to deliver fully HDCP 2.2 compliant 4K distribution solutions right now.”

Crestron has expanded its lineup of HDCP 2.2 compliant DM products, so customers won’t have to worry about DRM (digital rights management) or distributing copy protected 4K content. DM chassis, cables, room boxes, and receivers are already HDCP 2.2 compliant.

To add HDCP 2.2 sources, systems integrators just need switch out the currently installed DM input cards for those sources with Crestron’s new HDCP 2.2 compliant DM input cards. Likewise, they need only upgrade the output card(s) for those displays to which their customers want to transmit HDCP 2.2 protected content.

Crestron is now shipping the following five new DM 4K HDCP 2.2 input and output cards:

4K HDMI Input Card for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-HD-HDCP2)

4K HDMI Input Card w/Downmixing for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-HD-DSP-HDCP2)

HDBaseT Certified 4K Input Card for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-C-HDCP2)

HDBaseT Certified 4K Input Card w/Downmixing for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-C-DSP-HDCP2)

2-Channel HDBaseT Certified 4K Output Card for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-CO-HD-HDCP2)

