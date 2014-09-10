coolux’s Third International Conference

coolux GmbH is hosting the third international coolux connect conference, which will take place in January 2015, due to the success of the first two conferences in 2011 and 2013.

coolux conference from previous yearsThe coolux connect conference 2015 will involve a large number of demonstrations and showcase presentations, introducing the attendants to the latest developments in the coolux Pandoras Box product universe.

Designers, system integrators, operators and all kinds of other industry professionals will have the opportunity to enjoy a conference that will be both informative and fun. The coolux connect conference also presents an international networking opportunity for the AV sector.

There will be no admission fee, however those interested in attending will have to register in advance and will have to take care of their own transportation and lodging while staying in Cologne, Germany.

Date: January 8th-9th 2015

Venue: KOMED, Im MediaPark 7, 50670 Cologne, Germany

Conference Language: English

Basic Schedule:

Thursday, 8th of January:

9:00 – 17:00 Presentations

19:30 Social event

Friday, 9th of January:

10:00 - 17:00 Presentations

Soft drinks, coffee, cakes, a lunch buffet and afternoon tea and coffee will be provided on both days.

To register, please send an email to connectconference@coolux.com with the following information in your mail:

NAME:

SURNAME:

COMPANY:

EMAIL ADDRESS:

COUNTRY: