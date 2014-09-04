coolux Installation at Arab Media Forum

The 13th Arab Media Forum welcomed over 3000 Arab media and political leaders at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai between the 20th and 21st of May.

coolux technology for "The Future" installation

One of the main topics was the future of today’s Arab media landscape. The growing importance of social media as alternatives to traditional news sources was just one of the many topics discussed during the conference and networking event. Virtual warfare and the related loss of communication were highlighted as well during this year’s AMF.

One installation proved to be of particular interest to visitors interested in the latest developments in the field of cross media technology integration.

“The Future”, which was realized in association with the real-estate giant Nakheel, presented visitors with a futuristic news editing “smart hall”, located at the media center of the AMF.

JBM Studio’s co-founder and CEO Benjamin Monié created the original concept of the installation and also acted as the main producer.

The Dubai based event production specialists TechnoPro llc provided the necessary equipment in addition to taking care of the actual system integration, and installation. TechnoPro llc was also responsible for the operation of the coolux Pandoras Box media servers, LED screens, Meyer Sound audio equipment and the LITEC truss structure installation.

All the visuals within the showroom were played out using three coolux Pandoras Box servers, in conjunction with the Pandoras Box Manager PRO and the Widget Designer PRO software for realizing the interactive aspects of this highly successful installation.

The Widget Designer received OSC input signals from an interactive user interface which was programmed by the German interaction specialists 2RISE.

The Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Muhammad bin Raschid Al Maktum, attended the opening of "The Future" installation and personally activated an interactive LED screen cube.

The client was very satisfied with the final result of the installation, as were the international media representatives.



Main Equipment List:

1 x coolux Pandoras Box Manager PRO

1 x coolux Widget Designer PRO

2 x coolux Pandoras Box QUAD Server PRO

1 x coolux Pandoras Box QUAD Server STD

LED Screens:

285 sqm of TechnoLED P4-USC; 4mm pixel pitch

Audio:

20 x Meyer Sound MM4

3 x Meyer Sound MPS-488HP

2 x Meyer Sound Galileo 616

2 x Meyer UMS-1p

Truss Structure :

LITEC