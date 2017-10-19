Control4 Ships New Pakedge S3 Series Switches

The What: Control4 is now shipping the Pakedge S3L-24P Layer 3 Lite Switch and the updated S3-24P Layer 3 Switch, both with Avnu certification and support for quick setup for Dante and Q-LAN technology.

The What Else: Support of time-synchronization technologies such as Audio Video Bridging (AVB)/Time Sensitive Networking, Dante, and Q-LAN provides professional AV integrators with an interoperable platform providing management for performance-sensitive audio and video applications. The Pakedge S3 Series switches feature 24 Gigabit PoE+ capable ports, and four dedicated 10Gb SFP+ ports for increased throughput and faster reliable transmission of audio and video streams.

“As Pro AV and IP continue to converge, the predictability that comes with routing network traffic in more intelligent ways and the ability to stream with full 10G speeds will keep even complex networks running at their peak,” said Brad Hintze, senior director of product marketing at Control4. “The increased power and abilities of the Pakedge S3 Series switches ensures future-ready networks for Pro AV and commercial AV projects.”

The S3L-24P supports a quick setup configuration for audio video networking technologies including AVB, Dante and Q-LAN, enabling a straight-forward setup process for even the most complex AV networks. The S3L-24P minimizes complexity with simplified, quick setup configurations, via the two-step processes that AVB, Dante and Q-LAN enable, reducing installation time and implementation costs.