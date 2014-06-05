Contemporary Research QMOD-HD Modulator/IPTV Encoders

Contemporary Research is demonstrating its new QMOD-SDI 2, QMOD-HDMI 2 and QMOD-YPB2 HD Modulator/IPTV Encoders in Booth C6346 at the 2014 InfoComm Show in Las Vegas June 18 through 20. The heart of the technology shift is a totally new dual-channel encoder that also adds new capabilities to the QMOD product line.

Integral scaling can accept 1080p and 3G SDI, 59.94/60 Hz video as well as international 50 and 25 Hz formats. An optional upgrade key adds the ability to cross-convert resolutions, such as scaling all input formats to 720p or 1080i.

The QMOD-SDI 2 HD Modulator-IPTV Encoder converts inputs from two SDI sources for distribution as HD in-house cable channels. Supports up to 3G 1080p, embedded AC-3 audio, 708/608 captions, and dual language audio tracks. Audio can be inserted from analog and SPDIF inputs, as well as Line 21 captioning data. Setup and monitor via Ethernet; encoder can also output an IP video stream.

The QMOD-HDMI 2 HD Modulator-IPTV Encoder converts two HDMI (non-HDCP) sources into HD in-house cable channels. Perfect for DirecTV receivers, the unit outputs two sub-channels with AC-3 audio and Line 21 captioning, audio from HDMI, SPDIF and analog stereo inputs. Setup and monitor via Ethernet; encoder can also output an IP video stream.

The QMOD-YPB2 HD Modulator-IPTV Encoder converts inputs from two Component sources into HD in-house cable channels. Perfect for integration with satellite/cable boxes, the unit outputs two sub-channels with AC-3 audio and Line 21 captioning, audio from SPDIF and analog stereo inputs. Setup and monitor via Ethernet; encoder can also output an IP video stream.Contemporary Research designs and creates solutions for an HDTV world, offering cutting-edge, professional quality QMOD HD Modulator-IPTV Encoders, HDTV display control systems, and fully controllable ATSC/NTSC/QAM tuners.