Contemporary Research Products for InfoComm

Contemporary Research, a manufacturer of professional AV products, will bring the ATSC-SDI 4 Tuner and the ICC1-IRX TV Controller at the InfoComm Show June 17-19 in Orlando, FL. They will also demonstrate their dual-channel QMOD HDTV Modulators/IPTV Encoders with MPEG2/MPEG 4 H2.64 encoding.

The front of the ATSC-SDI 4.

The ATSC-SDI 4 is a cost-effective HDTV demodulator that features onboard ASI and HD-SDI ports, as well as MPEG2 and MPEG4 decoding. The integral HD-SDI output allows inclusion of 708/608 captioning, choice of AES stereo or AC-3 audio, and scaled output set to a constant 1080p, 1080i, 720p, or 480i resolution. The ASI port outputs the full MPEG stream, including all programs, audio options and data at native resolutions. A professional HDTV tuner, the ATSC-SDI 4 features onboard Web pages for control, setup and monitoring and is designed for broadcast integration.

The ICC1-IRX is a product in the CR Display Express RF display control line. This TV Controller adds a direct Xantech CSM1 power sensor input, allowing absolute power control for TVs that don’t have discrete power commands.