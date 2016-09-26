Consumer Electronics Distributors Prepares for Annual Fall Ball

Consumer Electronics Distributors (CED), member of the PowerHouse Alliance and regional distributor of consumer and specialty electronics for the Chicago metropolitan market and broader Midwest, plans to showcase a wide range of new technology and product demonstrations, offer special promotions, lunch, dinner, prizes, and raffles to attendees of any of their three Fall Ball events in October.

“Our annual Fall Ball has become a staple event for our local customer base. Each event gives our customers the opportunity to get hands on experience with the latest technologies including OLED, 4K projectors, home automation systems and commercial kiosks, as well as face-to-face interaction with manufacturer reps,” said Avery Baron, president of CED “And, as the holiday season approaches, it is also a great opportunity for customers to take advantage of some of the best promotions we offer all year long.”

Following up on the success of the Fall Ball in 2015, CED will once again host three separate events. The first, at their brand new Elk Grove, IL location on October 5, followed by New Berlin, Wisconsin on October 6 and will then conclude the series at their Bloomington, MN, location on October 19. With full day show hours, dealers can stop by the location nearest them between 9am – 7pm, enjoy lunch or dinner from the onsite food truck, check out products on the show floor, and network with representatives from brands such as LG, JVC, Clare Controls, Peerles-AV and several others.

CED will also host multiple LG training sessions throughout the day during their Minnesota event on October 19. The first topic focuses on the latest residential products with one training at 10am and another at 2pm. The second topic addresses LG's commercial line including digital signage, OLED, and video walls with the first class at 12pm and the second at 4pm.

Attending customers to any of the three events will have access to unique sales and inventory opportunities, such as exclusive show only pricing specials on a long list of products. As always, CED is also offering hundreds of prizes and raffles, including the chance to win tickets to Bears, Blackhawks, Wild, Vikings, and Packers games.

To register for this event, click here and select the event location you’d like to attend.