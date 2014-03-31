Harman's AKG Unveils DMSTetrad Digital Wireless Microphone System

The What: Harman’s AKG has introduced the DMSTetrad digital wireless microphone system.



Designed for a variety of applications ranging from concerts and clubs, to conferences, this license-free wireless system offers uncompressed audio transmission, superior RF performance and 128-bit AES standard encryption.

The What Else: The AKG DMSTetrad digital wireless microphone system features an integrated 4-channel mixer, and an antenna front mount kit. With 24bit, 48kHz audio coding, it provides uncompressed studio-quality transmission and a linear frequency response. The DMSTetrad’s 128-bit AES standard encryption prevents tapping of the audio signal, which makes it a perfect companion for high-security conferences.

The entire DMSTetrad system features the DSRTetrad Digital Stationary Receiver, the DPTTetrad Digital Pocket Transmitter and the DHTTetrad Digital Handheld Transmitter, available with AKG’s patented D5 acoustics or as DHTTetrad P5 with standard dynamic capsule. Two sets are available, the DMSTetrad Vocal Set including the DHTTetrad P5 and the DMSTetrad Performer Set including the DPTTetrad together with a C111 L earhook microphone and the MKG L instrument cable.