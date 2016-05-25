Comprehensive Connectivity to Launch New Pro AV/IT 4K Products at InfoComm

- At its InfoComm booth C9932, Comprehensive Connectivity will debut the next generation in its series of pro AV/IT 4K/UHD extenders, switchers, and wallplates—all with HDBaseT and HDMI technologies—for long-distance transmission, extension, Ultra High Definition capability, and HDCP 2.2 copy protection content pass-through.
- New in the Extender series, CHE-HDBT300U will include transmitter and receiver kits, transmission of audio and video signal distances up to 330 feet—farther than industry standard—as well as the flexibility of EDID management and 4K at 60Hz. The range of Switcher models (CSW-HD442-4K60, CSW-HD455KM, CSW-HDBT300M, CSW-HDBT44K330) will host multi-input source and video wall display functionalities as well as resolution scaling, IR, and RS-232 distributed over a single cable. The introduction of the new two-gang HDBaseT Wallplate (WP-HDBT-328T) with built-in transmitter will offer the increased feature of HDBaseT as a connector option where longer signal distribution distances are required as part of the installation.
- In addition to the new product showcase, Comprehensive will feature the “All Stars” in its roster of successful pro AV/IT product lines, such as USB adapters and converters, cables, and hubs, as well as the series of Connectivity Kits, its family of HDMI cables that are available in MicroFlex, Plenum, and Network construction and include exclusive features such as SureLength Indicators with cable lengths easily visible on all connector heads and Active Optical Plenum HDMI Cables with UHD 4K at 60Hz resolution and optical fibers flexible for tight bends.
- Comprehensive team members will be on hand to demonstrate and discuss all Comprehensive pro AV/IT products, solutions, and services.