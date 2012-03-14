Stampede Launches Big Book of AV Tour

Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. kicks off its 2012 Big Book of AV Tour (BBOAV) begins this Thursday with an event-packed program at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Fl.

The inaugural dealer event will take place the day before the 2012 EHX Show opens at the Orlando Convention Center.

According to Stampede president Kevin Kelly, “We’re committed to providing our dealers with all the knowledge and tools they need to grow their businesses, so we have designed a complete schedule of focused training seminars to coincide with important new product introductions. Among the topics being covered will be digital signage, low cost video conferencing, and touch technology.

“No other company comes close to providing the range of ProAV solutions that Stampede offers. As the largest ProAV distributor in North America, our dealers aren’t limited to choosing from just one or two solutions. They have a full range of options that will better help them to create more customized solutions that fully meet their individual needs,” Kelly said. “What’s more, every member of our sales and support team is an expert in one thing: ProAV. And that means our dealers are receiving the most expert advice to be found anywhere in the industry today.”

The idea of hosting stops adjacent to other industry events is new to the 2012 BBOAV tour, Kelly said.

“Coordinating with other industry events allows us to get the largest possible number of end users on the show floor, where they can discuss prospective projects with dealers and integrators and learn about new products directly from the manufacturers. Holding our first event on the day before the 2012 EHX Show is one example. We are looking into other opportunities and will update the tour as needed.”

The 2012 BBOAV Tour is also expanding its focus to include architects and interior designers, as well as educators, by hosting special pre- and post-show events, specifically dedicated to each vertical market. At every stop of the tour, a special “Architect Power Hour” will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., and each day will conclude with a special “Educators’ Reception.”

“By offering these professionals special hour-long expositions, our manufacturers and dealers will have the opportunity to showcase their best and newest products to audiences beyond the traditional AV installer,” Kelly said. “As architects and interior designers are increasingly incorporating technology into their products, and since technology is a vital element of an educator’s tool-kit, these dedicated sessions are a win-win opportunity for everyone involved.”

The 2012 Big Book of AVTour will feature more than 40 exhibitors including Atlona, BrightSign, Canon, Chief, Christie, Draper, Gefen, Hitachi, Kramer, LG Panels, Mitsubishi, Mustang, NEC, Optoma, Peerless, Perfect Path, Samsung, Sharp and Sony.

Other stops on the 2012 Spring Tour include:

March 20, Philadelphia Airport Marriott Hotel

April 16, Las Vegas, Nevada

May 9, Dallas, Texas

May 22, Chicago, Illinois