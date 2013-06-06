- The Cloud Electronics DCM-1e is a new addition to the DCM-1 range of eight-zone digital mixers and accessories. With the addition of an ethernet port and web control interface, the new DCM-1e allows on/off-site management and configuration by mobile device, touchscreen, PC, or third party control interface solutions.
- In addition to providing eight zones of independent music sources, independent level control, and independent paging by zone, the DCM-1e/DCM-1 provide a host of remote input/control options via a range of wall input plates and remote controls.