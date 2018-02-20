ClearOne Streamlines VIEW Pro Network Streaming Systems Set-Up and Configuration



The What:ClearOnehas introduced a new software upgrade to its VIEW Pro system. The system upgrade includes several enhancements including a convenient web-based GUI. Also, the configuration tools on CONSOLE software have been organized and redesigned for intuitive and simplified set-ups.



The Why: According to ClearOne sales director for Network Video & Audio Distribution, Lewis Eig, “With the VIEW Pro system’s new web-based GUI, simple tasks, such as assigning IP addresses, configuring streams and even signal routing across a large installation can be done just by entering one device’s URL into the web browser. In addition to that, the VIEW Pro CONSOLE upgrade gives integrators the easiest interface to configure the encoders and decoders, and to create and manage AV streams for projects of any scale.”

The What Else: ClearOne’s VIEW Pro product line offers comprehensive and powerful suite of AV over IP components, now with enhanced installer-friendly configuration software. Along with its low bandwidth, flexible scalability, and budget-friendly optional software licenses for video wall, video composition, and local playback, the "VIEW Pro system will meet the needs of any network media streaming project,” according to the company.

The Availability: The VIEW Pro system upgrade will be available as a free software update at the ClearOne website at the end of the month.