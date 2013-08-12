Atlas Sound BlueBridge DSP Audio Processors Now Available

The What: Atlas Sound has unveiled that all models in the new BlueBridge family of DSP audio producers first shown at InfoComm 2013 in Orlando, FL are now in stock and shipping.

Atlas Sound's BlueBridge DSP Audio Processor



Key Features: The BlueBridge family of products feature drag and drop, open architecture software, and can operate on any network. Each model utilizes high quality THAT microphone preamps and 24 Bit converters to obtain low noise floor while still maintaining a smooth sound that satisfies the needs of clients, with the flexibility and control a system designer requires.

BlueBridge models use a 40 Bit Floating Point DSP engine to prevent digital clipping and to obtain maximum speed and power to process advanced algorithms in complex system designs. Models are available in configurations ranging from two I/O to 16 I/O with all models using the same DSP engine. Additionally, Atlas offers four models that feature Dante inputs and outputs allowing for true digital audio transmission over the network.

The Why: "This is the most anticipated product release that Atlas has had in years," said senior vice president, Digital Systems, Dan Murphy. "This was the most talked about product in our booth at the InfoComm show this year and we have had hundreds of users download the software since it was released. Now that the processors are available our customers can start using the entire platform and they can see just how powerful and easy to use BlueBridge is."